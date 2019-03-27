UPI will transform Peer to Retailer transactions in 2019: Here's why

By Sony Joy

The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) crossed Rs.1 lakh crore worth of transactions for the first time in the month of December 2018.

This number is larger than all credit and debit card transactions that happens in a month across all merchants (POS) in India, both in terms of volume and value. What adds more pride to the achievement is, unlike most other countries, India’s digital payments landscape is growing at a breakneck speed not by excluding the banking system and the safety net it offers, but by having built the UPI rails on top of this nation's banking foundations.

While a chunk of these transactions could be attributed to various incentive offers that came from well-funded players in the payment ecosystem, the overall process has eventually led to a higher adoption of digital payments among consumers.

Besides this, there has also been a considerable rise in customer education and habit formation among users. Today, moving money “instantly” from one bank account to another is not "magic" anymore, unlike it was when we launched “Chillr” which has a similar proposition of instant transaction back in early 2015.

Money transfers without having to load a wallet has become democratic, empowering millions of Indians towards financial inclusion. It is commendable to witness how in just a matter of a couple of years, UPI has attained such significant scale and critical velocity--something that card networks took decades to crack.

Aligning dozens of banks on one common platform, especially when they perceive it as a potential risk to their core business, is no easy feat. Moving forward, UPI products will continue to get more traction in comparison to wallets which will become limited to very niche use cases soon.

From a hygiene point of view, NPCI (National Payment Corporation of India) is taking positive steps towards reducing spam collect requests, banning round tripping of funds to the same account, limiting total transactions from an account to a maximum of 10 in 24 hours, and more.

The recent directive with a set of changes around the on-boarding process is sure to make significant improvements in security and bring down fraudulent transactions (usually involving duplication of SIM and convincing the victim to share card details, SMS content etc) considerably.

UPI is largely peer to peer transactions at present, to the tune of 80 percent. With more online retailers adopting UPI as a payment method, opting to use QR codes either statically or dynamically using apps / POS machines and payment aggregators making it a default part of their check-out offering , the existing peer to peer trend is bound to change in a big way in 2019. However, the biggest win for UPI this year would depend on RBI reconsidering its decision on UPI based standing instructions, which could otherwise be a shot in the arm for the entire FinTech industry especially in the light of recent restrictions around using Aadhaar for e-KYC & e-Sign.

When it comes to offline payments, interoperability on QR is still a major concern. Despite the existence of UPI QR and Bharat QR, most players in the ecosystem still either refrain from on-boarding merchants proactively or they do so with their own proprietary QR. Besides, multiple e-commerce giants are still directly or indirectly encouraging users to use UPI to mostly just load their independent semi-closed wallets.

UPI should currently have an estimated 75 million unique users, majority of whom are all now educated on how to onboard and are presently transacting. Acquiring these users at such a fast pace has been a fairly expensive affair for most--the reason why it made sense for Chillr & Truecaller to join hands back in the second half of 2017.

There had been some criticism in the beginning stage that UPI/some PSP banks were favouring the larger players with deep pockets and opportunities, whereas for early stage start-ups it was limited. The landscape is very different today.

While on one side the current UPI transacting user base is a great potential to target for more products and services, it is just the tip of an iceberg. E-commerce companies and other business will also increasingly move from cash-on-delivery to UPI-on-delivery widely expanding the digital payments ecosystem.

A multitude of opportunities are likely to emerge for the smaller start-ups around credit, loyalty, wealth management, micro insurance, affordability etc.

From 600 million transactions in December 2018, touching 1.5-2 billion monthly transactions by end of 2019 would be a highly rewarding way to step into the New Year and a digital economy.

The author is Vice President at Truecaller Pay