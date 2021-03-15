UPI-Help for digital payments goes live on BHIM UPI app

Bhim UPI (File Image)

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has gone live with ‘UPI-Help’ on BHIM UPI in a bid to enable better and hassle-free resolution mechanism for the app users.

In an official statement released on March 15, NPCI revealed that UPI-Help will enable BHIM UPI users to use their app to check status for pending transactions, raise complaints for transactions that have not been processed or money not credited to the beneficiary, and raise complaints for merchant transactions.

In addition, it can resolve complaints online for person-to-person (P2P) transactions and in case of pending transactions where the user does not take any action, the UPI-Help shall also proactively attempt to auto update the final status of the transactions on the app.

"To start with, NPCI has gone live on the BHIM app for the customers of State Bank of India, AXIS Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Customers of Paytm Payments Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank will also be able to use UPI-Help soon," added the statement.

"Users of other banks participating in UPI will be able to enjoy the best of UPI-Help in the coming months,” said NPCI.