English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

UPI-Help for digital payments goes live on BHIM UPI app

NPCI revealed that UPI-Help can resolve complaints online for person-to-person (P2P) transactions.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 06:00 PM IST
Bhim UPI (File Image)

Bhim UPI (File Image)

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has gone live with ‘UPI-Help’ on BHIM UPI in a bid to enable better and hassle-free resolution mechanism for the app users.

In an official statement released on March 15, NPCI revealed that UPI-Help will enable BHIM UPI users to use their app to check status for pending transactions, raise complaints for transactions that have not been processed or money not credited to the beneficiary, and raise complaints for merchant transactions.

In addition, it can resolve complaints online for person-to-person (P2P) transactions and in case of pending transactions where the user does not take any action, the UPI-Help shall also proactively attempt to auto update the final status of the transactions on the app.

"To start with, NPCI has gone live on the BHIM app for the customers of State Bank of India, AXIS Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Customers of Paytm Payments Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank will also be able to use UPI-Help soon," added the statement.

"Users of other banks participating in UPI will be able to enjoy the best of UPI-Help in the coming months,” said NPCI.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BHIM UPI app #NPCI #UPI-Help
first published: Mar 15, 2021 06:00 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.