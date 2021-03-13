English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Upcoming WhatsApp feature will let you watch Instagram Reels within app

The feature will be yet-another move from Facebook to closely integrate all of its apps’ features.

Moneycontrol News
March 13, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

WhatsApp could soon allow users to watch Instagram Reels within the app. The company is currently working on the feature and is expected to roll it out later this year.

Not much is known on how the feature will work. Popular WhatsApp tracker website WABetaInfo did not share much details about the upcoming WhatsApp feature. However, it did state that the feature will roll out later this year.

Once introduced, users will be able to watch Instagram Reels on WhatsApp. The feature will be yet-another move from Facebook to closely integrate all of its apps’ features. Currently, WhatsApp users can share their Stories on Facebook directly from the messaging app. Facebook also introduced a feature that allows Instagram users to chat with their Facebook friends directly within the app.

The company has been working on unifying all its apps. However, WhatsApp is the only app to offer end-to-end encryption. Facebook had said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.

In the future, Facebook could also introduce support for WhatsApp users to watch Facebook Reels on WhatsApp. The TikTok-like feature was recently released on Facebook after the growing popularity of Instagram Reels.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #WhatsApp. Instagram
first published: Mar 13, 2021 10:45 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.