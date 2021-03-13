Upcoming WhatsApp feature will let you watch Instagram Reels within app

WhatsApp could soon allow users to watch Instagram Reels within the app. The company is currently working on the feature and is expected to roll it out later this year.

Not much is known on how the feature will work. Popular WhatsApp tracker website WABetaInfo did not share much details about the upcoming WhatsApp feature. However, it did state that the feature will roll out later this year.

Once introduced, users will be able to watch Instagram Reels on WhatsApp. The feature will be yet-another move from Facebook to closely integrate all of its apps’ features. Currently, WhatsApp users can share their Stories on Facebook directly from the messaging app. Facebook also introduced a feature that allows Instagram users to chat with their Facebook friends directly within the app.

The company has been working on unifying all its apps. However, WhatsApp is the only app to offer end-to-end encryption. Facebook had said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.

In the future, Facebook could also introduce support for WhatsApp users to watch Facebook Reels on WhatsApp. The TikTok-like feature was recently released on Facebook after the growing popularity of Instagram Reels.