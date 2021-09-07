Upcoming WhatsApp feature will let you customise your Last Seen privacy setting

An upcoming WhatsApp feature will soon let users customise their “Last Seen” timestamp. According to a new report, WhatsApp users can soon hide their last seen details from select users once the feature is rolled out. The company has not yet announced any confirmed timeline for the rollout of the new WhatsApp feature.

Currently, WhatsApp users can set the Last Seen setting as Nobody, Everybody and My Contacts. As self-explanatory as the names are, the last seen can be seen by the user’s contacts or everybody who is not in the user’s phonebook.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the company will soon roll out a fourth option called “My Contacts Except”. This setting will let users hide their last seen from selected contacts. A similar option is available for WhatsApp Status as well.

WABetaInfo has added a screenshot that shows the option in the Last Seen setting page on the iOS app. It claims that the feature will also be made available on the Android app. The report further states that this setting will also be available for Profile Photo and About status settings as well.

If you disable your last seen for specific contacts, you will not be able to see theirs too. The feature is currently under development. There is no word on the official rollout timeline of the feature at the time of writing this.