Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Upcoming WhatsApp feature to allow users to join missed call

The two features were spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.20.203.3.

Moneycontrol News

WhatsApp is testing a couple of new features to enhance the user experience and improve security on its app. As per a new WABetaInfo finding, an upcoming WhatsApp feature will let users join an ongoing group call with the “Join Missed call” feature. The Facebook-owned messaging app is also working on bringing the biometric authentication feature on its Android app.

The two features were spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.20.203.3. One of the two features called Join Missed call will give users the ability to join a missed group call video midway. Currently, a user cannot join an ongoing group call unless someone calls them again to let them enter a WhatsApp call.

As per the screenshot shared in the report, WhatsApp users will get two options - Ignore and Join. By clicking on Join, the user can send a request to join an ongoing group call.

Close

Another WhatsApp feature that was spotted testing in the same version is Biometric Lock. A future WhatsApp update could soon let users open the app after a biometric authentication using their face id and fingerprint. Currently, on Android, only a “Fingerprint lock” feature is available as a biometric lock. The company is working on introducing face unlock as an alternative feature and rename the setting to Biometric Lock. WhatsApp already supports Face ID and Touch ID unlocking on iOS devices.

The two WhatsApp features are currently under development and will be available in a future build.

Recently, WhatsApp announced the rollout of a new feature that will allow users to mute chats forever. WhatsApp replaced the “1-year” option with “Always”. The feature was a part of the WhatsApp beta test for months on the Android and iOS apps.

The mute forever feature may not look like a big update but will surely be helpful for the ones who do not want to receive notifications from a particular chat.

The new WhatsApp feature is being rolled out to Android and iOS devices. In case you are not able to see the feature on your WhatsApp, we would recommend updating the app to its latest version.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:59 am

