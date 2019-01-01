Upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250's engine patent images leaked

In international markets, GSX-S750 and GSX-S1000 bikes are affectionately called 'gixxers'. Seeing this, when Suzuki launched the smaller 150 cc sibling in India, they named it, well, Gixxer. That Gixxer name has garnered a lot of fans in India over the years and a new Gixxer 250 will only bolster the brand in India.

The Gixxer 250 will be an upgrade for current Gixxer owners who are looking for a better performance and this bike looks like it will deliver.

New images leaked by a Japanese motorcycle blog kojintekibikematome gives us a little insight into the what the engine could be. Of course we know it will be a 250cc single-cylinder unit, but it will have a four-valve SOHC layout and a vertically stacked oil-cooling unit instead of liquid cooling.

The new fuel injected motor will be capable of producing somewhere around 22 to 25 hp and mated to a 6-speed transmission. This will be slightly higher than the Yamaha FZ25 but lower than the Honda CBR250R, its main rivals.

The new 250 is expected to be styled around the Suzuki GSX-S300 and is reported to run a slightly modified chassis from the Gixxer 150 to support a higher capacity engine. An all-digital instrument cluster, disc brakes with ABS as standard can also be expected.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is expected to be launched later this year. In terms of pricing, the bike will be priced somewhere between the Yamaha FZ25 and the Honda CBR250R.