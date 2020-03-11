Upcoming OnePlus 8 series confirmed to launch with 5G support, CEO Lau hints price hike

Shenzhen-based device maker OnePlus is rumoured to launch the upcoming OnePlus 8 series in mid-April. As we get closer to the rumoured launch date, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will support 5G connectivity.

During an interview with CNET, Lau said that OnePlus is ‘all-in’ on 5G and the upcoming smartphones will support the next-generation network. "I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment. We’ve been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward and one we're very much committed to,” Lau told the website.

Although the OnePlus co-founder did not mention the names of the upcoming 5G smartphones, it is likely that the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro will support the next-gen network. OnePlus already sells the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in select markets, so it is clear that the 8 Pro will also feature 5G-support.

The inclusion of 5G-support to the list of OnePlus 8 features also hints a hike in the price. Although the report does not mention anything directly, Lau’s comment does show signs of the OnePlus 8 series being more expensive than the OnePlus 7T series. "Last year we launched the 7 Pro and the 7 together and there was a lot of excitement around this. I think that this year again everyone should expect a lot to look forward to in 5G products with a reasonable price,” Lau said.

There are strong rumours that OnePlus will launch a ‘OnePlus 8 Lite’ this year. It is currently unclear if the affordable smartphone will also feature 5G connectivity.

It is also unknown if the 5G variants of the OnePlus 8 series will make their way to India. At the OnePlus 7T Pro launch last year, Lau told the media that the company would launch 5G products depending upon the availability.

“Speaking about 5G development in different countries, things are at various different stages. In India, for example, there may not be 5G availability next year. So again, this has to go back to looking at suitability for products in different regions,” Lau had said.

We have already witnessed the launch of two 5G-ready smartphones in India, namely the Realme X50 Pro 5G, and the iQoo 3. Looking at the current scenario, it is very unlikely that 5G will be available in India until 2021.