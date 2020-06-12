App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Upcoming iPhone 12 models and iMac reportedly spotted on EEC certification site

Apple is also reportedly gearing up to announce new ARM-based laptops and PC during WWDC 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has reportedly submitted the iPhone 12 with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia. The EEC certification mentions nine new and unannounced phones from the tech giant with model numbers A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, and the A2411. Since no Apple phones currently have these model numbers, it does seem like they are the upcoming iPhone 12 models.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the model numbers Apple A2176 and Apple A2172 will probably be the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max. The report also suggests that the remaining Apple models will be high-end variants, most likely the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The EEC certification also confirms that the smartphones run on the iOS 13 operating system. However, we suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt as it is too early for a leak of this scale.

A certification of an unannounced Apple PC, most likely an iMac desktop, bearing model number A2330 was also spotted on the EEC certification platform. The certification revealed that the Apple PC would run on macOS 10.15. Earlier this week, a tipster claimed that the new iMac would debut at WWDC 2020 with a new design and T2 coprocessor and AMD Navi GPU.

Apple is also reportedly gearing up to announce new ARM-based laptops and PC during WWDC 2020. While the tech giant will not unveil the hardware itself, we will likely hear an announcement about the shift from Intel to ARM.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Apple #laptops #PC #smartphones

