you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Upcoming Instagram feature will allow users to block or restrict multiple accounts at once

The screenshots suggest that Instagram is testing the feature by giving some users the ability to block or restrict multiple accounts at once from the comments section.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Instagram could soon allow its users to block or restrict multiple accounts at a time. The feature, once released, would be an extension to the existing ‘restrict’ tool.

Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong recently shared screenshots of the upcoming feature. According to the screenshots, the Facebook-owned social media platform is testing the feature by giving some users the ability to block or restrict multiple accounts directly from the comments section. Users can select multiple comments on their post and then either turn off, restrict, or block comments from the selected accounts, all at once.

Instagram’s Communications account acknowledged the findings and stated that the feature is currently in testing phase. If released, the tool will be used as a part of the platform’s ‘broader efforts to help people fight bullying and harassment.’

To the uninitiated, Instagram rolled out ‘restrict’ feature in October 2019 as a tool to curb online bullying on its platform. Following that, it rolled out another feature called ‘Caption Warning’, wherein the AI would detect an offensive caption, and then prompt the user to inform them that their caption is similar to previously reported captions. 

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 02:05 pm

