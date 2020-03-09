Upcoming Instagram feature will allow users to block or restrict multiple accounts at once

Instagram could soon allow its users to block or restrict multiple accounts at a time. The feature, once released, would be an extension to the existing ‘restrict’ tool.



Instagram is working on letting you block/restrict multiple accounts from your comment sections in a new tool to help mitigating comment abuses pic.twitter.com/vXxBZKPdzD

— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2020

Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong recently shared screenshots of the upcoming feature. According to the screenshots, the Facebook-owned social media platform is testing the feature by giving some users the ability to block or restrict multiple accounts directly from the comments section. Users can select multiple comments on their post and then either turn off, restrict, or block comments from the selected accounts, all at once.

Instagram’s Communications account acknowledged the findings and stated that the feature is currently in testing phase. If released, the tool will be used as a part of the platform’s ‘broader efforts to help people fight bullying and harassment.’