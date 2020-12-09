App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Upcoming 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro to get mini-LED display: Report

These new mini-LED displays would offer better wide colour gamut performance with high contrast and HDR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is rumoured to launch a new iPad and a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a new display tech. Both these Apple products are said to launch with a mini-LED display tech, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Kuo, the new mini-LED display technology will "significantly improve productivity and the entertainment experience” on the iPad and MacBook Pro, reported MacRumors. The analyst also added that Apple is planning to launch four to six products with mini-LED displays over the next two to three years. The higher-end iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch screen and A14X chip will release during Q3 2020, whereas the 16-inch MacBook Pro is scheduled for a Q4 2020 launch.

Kuo’s latest investor note iterates his previous analysis of mini-LED display tech on Apple products. These new mini-LED displays would offer better wide colour gamut performance with high contrast and HDR. The new displays would also support local dimming, which will dim the backlight behind the screen’s area that is displaying black, keeping the other parts bright. The use of mini-LEDs will also result in thinner and lighter product designs.

Close
These new mini-LED displays are likely to be manufactured by LG Display and GIS. Apple is rumoured to launch a new iPad Pro in early 2020. The highlight upgrade, apart from performance internals, would be the addition of a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor in the camera unit. The ToF sensor is similar to the TrueDepth sensor found on iPhones. The addition of a new ToF sensor would mean better depth mapping for AR apps.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #laptops

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.