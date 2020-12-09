Upcoming 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro to get mini-LED display: Report

Apple is rumoured to launch a new iPad and a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a new display tech. Both these Apple products are said to launch with a mini-LED display tech, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Kuo, the new mini-LED display technology will "significantly improve productivity and the entertainment experience” on the iPad and MacBook Pro, reported MacRumors. The analyst also added that Apple is planning to launch four to six products with mini-LED displays over the next two to three years. The higher-end iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch screen and A14X chip will release during Q3 2020, whereas the 16-inch MacBook Pro is scheduled for a Q4 2020 launch.

Kuo’s latest investor note iterates his previous analysis of mini-LED display tech on Apple products. These new mini-LED displays would offer better wide colour gamut performance with high contrast and HDR. The new displays would also support local dimming, which will dim the backlight behind the screen’s area that is displaying black, keeping the other parts bright. The use of mini-LEDs will also result in thinner and lighter product designs.