Unsupported Windows 11 PCs receive first round of updates

The question is how long will Microsoft continue to push updates to ineligible devices.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
Windows 10 supported hardware a decade old, whereas Windows 11 has now suddenly cut ties with hardware released in 2017 or 2018.

When Microsoft announced the strict hardware requirements for Windows 11, many people were left in the lurch. After months of back and forth with the community, Microsoft finally relented and said that Windows 11 could be installed on unsupported PCs through ISOs but they would not be receiving any updates.

The wording of the statement was confusing, as people speculated whether the company meant unsupported devices not receiving any updates at all or just major updates.

Now, the first round of cumulative updates has made their way on to unsupported hardware as well. Various reports on Reddit have verified that ineligible devices have also received the updates but it begs the question of what Microsoft means by updates and what updates are unsupported devices eligible to receive?

You can theorise that Microsoft may have meant major feature updates like the ones seen on Windows 10, while smaller security updates and bug fixes will be rolled out to all devices. Another theory is that this could mean Microsoft rolls out all updates but will not fix bugs that may happen on older hardware, because those are unsupported.

This could also mean that driver support from the likes Nvidia, Intel, AMD or Microsoft may be limited for older hardware too, in case any of the newer updates introduce bugs with older hardware.

Close

Many people have been unhappy with the way Microsoft has handled the launch and system requirements for Windows 11.

For one, Windows 10 supported hardware a decade old, whereas Windows 11 has now suddenly cut ties with hardware released in 2017 or 2018.

Another problem is that people with unsupported processors will possibly be paying more since they will need a new motherboard and possibly a chassis, for a marginal hardware update.
Tags: #Microsoft #Windows 11 #Windows updates
first published: Oct 14, 2021 04:33 pm

