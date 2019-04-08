Uncamouflaged KTM RC 125 spotted being tested near Pune

The KTM 390 Adventure has been in the works for a long time and images of test mules have been doing the rounds, but we are yet to hear an official announcement. The same goes with the 790 Duke. While it has been launched internationally, we are still waiting for its debut in India.

But while all of that is happening, KTM had launched the 125 Duke, an entry- level naked bike that seemed to do really well in the Indian market. Encouraged by that success, it seems KTM is now prepping a faired sibling to the 125 Duke and we received confirmation of this from spy shots captured by auto publication Zigwheels.

The RC 125, as KTM tradition goes, will be the faired version of the 125 Duke and as such will use all of the cycle parts from the baby Duke. What changes though are the riding dynamics and aesthetics of the bike. Of course, the RC line of bikes are more track focused motorcycles and with that, they receive clip-on handlebars, a fairing for better aerodynamics, more rear-set footpegs, etc.

The engine will be the same 124.7cc liquid-cooled single cylinder that produces a brilliant 14.5 PS power and 12 Nm of torque. These figures are almost on par with most 150cc bikes currently in India. Other parts too, like the WP front suspension and 10-step preload adjustable rear monoshock, will come from the 125 Duke.

In terms of appearances, the RC 125 will look identical to the RC 200, but a differentiating paint scheme will be present. For example, the spy images reveal an orange pain for the tank unlike the RC 200.

When launched the RC 200 will directly rival the more powerful Yamaha R15 v3.0. Considering the high price of the KTM 125 Duke, expect the RC 125 to sell at about the same rate albeit with a slight premium.