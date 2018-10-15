Ultraviolette Automotive claims its electric bike is faster than KTM Duke 200

With electric mobility taking centre stage due to stricter emission norms, Indian green mobility start-up Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt plans to launch a 200cc equivalent electric motorcycle by second half of 2019. Niraj Rajmohan and Narayan Subramaniam, Founders of TVS Motor Company, said, in an interview to Mint, the motorcycle will be India's fastest and most powerful electric two-wheeler.

This will be the company's first launch, the prototype of which was built in June 2016. Several variations of the bike have gone through over 10,000 km of testing, the report said.

The bike is now in its fourth generation and Ultraviolette Automotive claims it outperforms similar combustion engine based motorcycles in 'design, performance, user and ownership experience', but will be offered at a similar price point.

With KTM Duke holding the title of fastest 200cc bike in India at 138 kmph, Ultraviolette Automotive's electric bike surpasses it and also boasts of a range of over 150 km, the report said.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO of Ultraviolette Automotive, told the paper, “Our intent, when we started out, was not to build the best electric bike but the best mobility solution. We want to showcase the superior performance of EVs over internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and make them desirable."

"The boundaries of what’s possible with EVs have not been pushed because of limited volumes,” Subramaniam said, pointing to the lower performance and range of EVs when compared to that of conventional vehicles.

He said the fourth generation of the motorcycle is very close to production with a few more tests being done to finalise its performance stats. According to the report, the company also claims to be working with 'selected chemistries' for lithium-ion batteries to maximise their efficiencies and energy densities.

Niraj Rajmohan, CTO of Ultraviolette Automotive, told the paper that an assembly facility will be set-up near Bengaluru in early 2019 and will have an installed capacity of 10,000 units. He said the company is filing nine utility patents based on the bike's engineering.

Looking to Ultraviolette Automotive to strengthen its EV position, TVS has invested more than Rs 11 crore in December last year for a of 25.76 percent stake. The report said the bike will be sold in Bengaluru first and later be sold in other metro cities.

The company's primary customer base is people in their early to late 20s. It is also planning a charging infrastructure on city-wise basis beginning with Bengaluru, the report stated.