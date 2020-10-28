172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|uk-to-ban-sale-of-carrier-locked-smartphones-starting-december-2021-6026791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK to ban sale of carrier-locked smartphones starting December 2021

The ban is being imposed by UK telecom operator Ofcom to make the process of switching between operators easier for people, which otherwise is a cumbersome task.

Moneycontrol News

The United Kingdom (UK) will ban the sale of carrier-locked smartphones starting in December 2021. The ban is being imposed by UK telecom operator Ofcom to make the process of switching between operators easier for people, which otherwise is a cumbersome task.

Telecom operators in the UK, such as BT/EE, Tesco Mobile and Vodafone, sell smartphones with a carrier lock. This means that when a customer buys a smartphone through these carriers, they cannot use a SIM card from another operator. To switch to a different operator, users need to get their carrier phones unlocked, which is a complicated process and can also cost around £10. The regulator states that more than a third of people who decided against switching said this put them off.

Furthermore, almost half of the customers who try to unlock their phone have difficulties doing so. For example, they might experience a long delay before getting the code they need to unlock their phone; the code might not work, or they could suffer a loss of service if they did not realise their phone was locked before they tried to switch.

Close
Therefore, the telco watchdog has announced that mobile companies will be banned from selling locked phones. This will make the process of people moving to a different network with their existing device hassle-free. The new rules will come in from December 2021.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 10:33 am

tags #smartphone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.