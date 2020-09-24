UK rolls out new smartphone app to track and trace COVID-19

The government said businesses will be required by law to display the official National Health Service (NHS) quick response (QR) code posters so that people can check-in at different premises with the new app.
A new smartphone app to boost the UK's track-and-trace system to help control coronavirus transmissions will be rolled out across England and Wales on Thursday.The government said businesses will be required by law to display the official National Health Service (NHS) quick response (QR) code posters so that people can check-in at different premises with the new app.
"We are committed to supporting the government's effort to launch an app based on this technology."
The app has been through "rigorous" UK trials in the Isle of Wight, Newham borough of London and among NHS volunteer responders, which are claimed to have been successful.
Simon Thompson, Managing Director of the NHS COVID-19 app, described it as so much more than just a contact-tracing app, with a range of features to alert users to the risk of coronavirus.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
"The more people use it, the better it works. We are confident that every person who downloads the app will be helping to protect themselves and their loved ones," he said.The DHSC also confirmed that the mobile phone industry has committed to supporting the new app with the country's major operators -- Vodafone, Three, EE and O2, Sky and Virgin -- "zero-rating" data charges for all in-app activity. This means people will not be charged for data when using the in-app functions or if they are directed out of the app to information on NHS websites.