App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK govt forms JV with Bharti to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink: Report

British government’s joint bid with India’s Bharti Enterprises won an auction for satellite broadband operator OneWeb; to help in race to beam high-speed internet connections from space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The British government is all set to enter the satellite race and compete with Elon Musk's Starlink after it reportedly won a joint bid, with Sunil Mittal's Bharti Enterprises, for embattled satellite broadband operator OneWeb.

Bharti Enterprises is the holding company of Bharti Airtel.

The British government will hold a 20 percent stake in OneWeb if the bid is approved next week by a US judge, according to a report by Financial Times.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Loss-making company OneWeb, which runs a low earth orbit satellite broadband network, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of March this year after its biggest investor, SoftBank Group Corp, pulled funding.

Also Read | Sunil Mittal expresses interest in satellite firm OneWeb: Report

The company was looking to launch another 550 satellites by the end of the year, in addition to its 74 satellites already in orbit. After Starlink, which has over 500 satellites in operation and plans to launch at least another 50 this month, OneWeb has the second-largest low-earth-orbit satellite broadband network.

As part of OneWeb's auction which was held on July 2, the UK government has put in no money. It has, however, pledged 500 million pounds ($623 million) in equity and the two parties are in talks with other investors about entering the consortium.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Technology #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.