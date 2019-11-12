App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launches instant digital savings & fixed deposit account

Instant Savings Account will allow customers to instantly open and operate a savings account through mobile phones or a computer with just two documents.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pexels
Representative image: Pexels

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launches Digital Savings Account along with Fixed Deposit and Privilege Savings Account to offer distinctive banking and digital services to its customers. Instant Savings Account will allow customers to instantly open and operate a savings account through mobile phones or a computer with just two documents - Aadhaar Card and Pan Card.

One can deposit up to a maximum amount of Rs. 1 Lakh in this account and additional deposits can be done by ensuring due full KYC in Ujjivan SFB’s respective branches. Instant FD can also be opened to a maximum of Rs. 1 Lakh without a Savings Account. Customers will also enjoy unlimited free transaction on Ujjivan SFB ATM and six free transactions on other bank ATMs every month with Digital Savings Account.

In addition to this, Ujjivan SFB has also launched a Privilege Savings Account that offers Platinum Debit card, domestic airport lounge access, home branch facility across 552 Ujjivan SFB branches with unlimited transaction on any ATM and a higher accidental insurance cover of Rs. 2 Lakh. To maintain a Privilege Savings Account, a customer needs to ensure a monthly salary credit of Rs. 30,000 or above or maintain a Monthly Average Balance of Rs. 25,000 or open a Fixed Deposit of Rs. 10 Lakh.

Close
Samit Ghosh, CEO & Managing Director, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said, “With the launch of such products, we are reaching out to the mass market with an aim to drive digital banking. Through Digital Savings and Fixed Deposit Account, we want to enable customers to shift from an assisted to self-service mode. The Privilege Savings Account aims at offering lifestyle benefits to the mass market unserved and the underserved customers.”

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.