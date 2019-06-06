App
Technology
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 07:37 PM IST

UiPath to launch cloud-based enterprise RPA platform

The new Enterprise SaaS-delivery model enables rapid time to automation and easy scalability.

iPath has unveiled the UiPath Enterprise Cloud Platform, bringing its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software to the cloud. Previously available only via its Community Edition, the new deployment option for enterprise customers allows for rapid time to automation and delivers easy scalability, high availability.

The SaaS model is in addition to UiPath’s on-premises, private, and public cloud deployment options.

“RPA offered on a SaaS basis reduces the upfront costs and effort of adopting the technology. It means more organizations can benefit from RPA, gaining access to the software and starting trials faster without needing additional IT infrastructure,” said Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President, and Distinguished Analyst at Everest Group. “It is good to see UiPath extending the offering to others beyond its Community Edition users. It is a step forward in democratizing RPA.”

Public preview of the UiPath Cloud Platform is currently available at no cost and includes two attended, one unattended, and two development robots. General availability is planned for Q4 2019.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 07:37 pm

