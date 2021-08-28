MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

UIDAI issues statement on reported glitches with Aadhaar, PAN and EPFO, says there have been no outages

A lot of Aadhaar users faced problems correcting identity documents and PAN EPFO linking.

Moneycontrol News
August 28, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
UIDAI says there were no outages in Aadhar systems

After complaints of glitches and issues with the Aadhaar system in regards to linking EPF, PAN accounts and correcting identity proofs, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued a statement saying that there were no outages in the services.

They said that only a few intermittent service stoppages were seen when the systems were undergoing upgradation. After it was reported that the IT system of the authority had been down for over a week, the UIDAI said that it was going through a security update and that it went through the update in a phased manner.

In a statement issued to the press, UIDAI said, "Some intermittent service interruptions were reported only in the enrolment and mobile update service facility at a few enrolment and update centres, which too is working fine now, after upgradation."

UIDAI also said that the media reports were blown out of proportion and "not accurate."

The ministry noted that the systems had now stabilized and its monitoring them to, "ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the residents."

Close
It also noted that, "more than 51 lakh residents have been enrolled in last 9 days since the beginning of the upgradation process on 20th August 2021 at an average of 5.68 lakh enrolment per day while authentication transactions have taken place as usual on an average of more than 5.3 crore authentications per day."
Tags: #Aadhar #EPFO #PAN #UIDAI
first published: Aug 28, 2021 07:13 pm

