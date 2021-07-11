MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

UIDAI issues notice warning people of Aadhaar Card Fraud

UIDAI recommends steps for Aadhaar users to avoid frauds

Moneycontrol News
July 11, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
UIDAI recommends steps for Aadhar users to avoid frauds

UIDAI recommends steps for Aadhar users to avoid frauds


The official twitter account of UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), the regulatory body for Aadhaar Card recently put out a tweet telling users to be vary of Aadhaar Card frauds and listed out steps to ensure to help keep your identity safe.

The first tip lets you know that you can verify anyone's Aadhaar Card online. All you have to is to enter the 12-digit code on this link. This step is also doable using the mAadhaar app.

The second tip tells you that the numbers alone cannot be considered as Aadhaar proof. It warned potential businesses to verify those numbers on the UIDAI website before accepting them as identity proof.

The authority has also released a small video that shows you what you can do when it comes to privacy and security of your identification data.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AAadhaar card #UIDAI
first published: Jul 11, 2021 03:30 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.