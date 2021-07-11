UIDAI issues notice warning people of Aadhaar Card Fraud

UIDAI recommends steps for Aadhar users to avoid frauds



The official twitter account of UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), the regulatory body for Aadhaar Card recently put out a tweet telling users to be vary of Aadhaar Card frauds and listed out steps to ensure to help keep your identity safe.The first tip lets you know that you can verify anyone's Aadhaar Card online. All you have to is to enter the 12-digit code on this link . This step is also doable using the mAadhaar app.

The second tip tells you that the numbers alone cannot be considered as Aadhaar proof. It warned potential businesses to verify those numbers on the UIDAI website before accepting them as identity proof.

The authority has also released a small video that shows you what you can do when it comes to privacy and security of your identification data.