Uganda introduces tax on social media in a bid to tackle 'gossip', activists cry foul

A new kind of tax was introduced to the world this week. Uganda’s parliament passed a law on Wednesday imposing a tax of 200 shillings (or five cents) on users of the so-called ‘over-the-top’ services which publish content bypassing the traditional distributors. In simple words, all users of WhatsApp, Facebook, Skype and other social media platforms in Uganda will have to pay a daily tax, starting July 2018.

David Bahati, Finance Minister of Uganda, said the aim of the legislation was only to raise additional revenue for public services. However, President Yoweri Museveni had written to the finance ministry in March urging to impose this tax as a way to deal with the consequences of "online gossip".

According to journalist and social activist, Lydia Namubiru, Museveni perceived online communication as a threat to his 32-year rule. Referring to an opposition politician who has become widely popular with Uganda’s frustrated youth, she said, “The president said it was to stop young people from gossiping but what’s ironic about that statement is that it comes after [popular musician] Bobi Wine became a member of parliament through an online campaign.” She further added, “It’s actually political speech and online organising which has real-life implications for him and his power. The overarching intention is to stifle free speech, especially now that there is evidence that online organisation works.”

Namubiru feels that President Museveni has introduced this tax to curtail social media use, especially because he knows that most Ugandans buy data in small bundles of 500-1000 shillings.

Interestingly, during the 2016 Presidential elections, access to social media was shut down. President Museveni’s decision has received a lot of criticism from people around the world, with human rights activists calling it an attempt to stifle the freedom of speech.