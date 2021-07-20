MARKET NEWS

Ubisoft sticks 'Tom Clancy' brand on another generic shooter, leaves fans disappointed

In what has become a trend of late, fans are worried that the 'Tom Clancy' name is being dragged through the mud.

Moneycontrol News
July 20, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST
The official trailer for the game already has 10K dislikes to 8K likes.

Tom Clancy, author of The Hunt For Red October and Clear and Present Danger was known for his unique Cold War-inspired works with an eye for detail and a focus on espionage. When you hear the name Tom Clancy mentioned in conjunction with a product, you expect some of those stylings. That is not what fans got when Ubisoft announced XDefiant.

Created under the leadership of Mark Rubin, known for his work on Call of Duty when he was with Infinity Ward, XDefiant is as far removed from a realistic, sci-fi, tactical shooter that you would hope for. The official way it is described is "fast-paced firefights meets punk rock moshpit" and the game is a free-to-play shooter that the developers want to last for years to come. The only problem with that is the fans hate it already.

The official trailer for the game already has 10K dislikes to 8K likes and the official Twitter feed isn't doing any better. Here are some highlights:


