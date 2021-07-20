Ubisoft sticks 'Tom Clancy' brand on another generic shooter, leaves fans disappointed

The official trailer for the game already has 10K dislikes to 8K likes.

Tom Clancy, author of The Hunt For Red October and Clear and Present Danger was known for his unique Cold War-inspired works with an eye for detail and a focus on espionage. When you hear the name Tom Clancy mentioned in conjunction with a product, you expect some of those stylings. That is not what fans got when Ubisoft announced XDefiant.

Created under the leadership of Mark Rubin, known for his work on Call of Duty when he was with Infinity Ward, XDefiant is as far removed from a realistic, sci-fi, tactical shooter that you would hope for. The official way it is described is "fast-paced firefights meets punk rock moshpit" and the game is a free-to-play shooter that the developers want to last for years to come. The only problem with that is the fans hate it already.



This looks really good pic.twitter.com/dNfqjHJiwb

— Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 19, 2021



Ubisoft, not every shooter needs to be a Tom Clancy game. Stop milking a dead man’s name, especially for a shooter like this that just looks like a dozen other shooters already out.

— Spesh (@snifflegully) July 19, 2021

The official trailer for the game already has 10K dislikes to 8K likes and the official Twitter feed isn't doing any better. Here are some highlights: