Ubisoft is making a Splinter Cell remake

The project will use the Snowdrop engine, that powers games like The Division 2 and the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
(Image Courtesy: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft have announced that their Toronto studio has begun work on a remake of the first Splinter Cell game, which was released in 2002.

The stealth series has not seen a new game in the franchise since 2013's Blacklist and Sam Fisher has mostly been relegated to small cameos in other games.

Ubisoft says they are going to use the Snowdrop engine for the project, that has powered titles like The Division 2 and the upcoming Avatar game, Frontiers of Pandora.

The company has also pledged to not make this a forced open-world game, instead its going to stick to the original blueprint, tightly crafted linear levels with optional objectives. Ubisoft says it wants to meet present day game conventions but is aware that patience and smart thinking are the pillars the series is built on.

The title will be developed by a mix of series veterans and some fresh faces. This isn't Ubisoft Toronto's first attempt at a Splinter Cell title either, they developed 2013's Blacklist, which was seen as a return to form and well-received but did not sell well enough and the series was put on ice, shortly thereafter.

"What we're trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity," said Matt West, Producer on the project.

"So, as we're building it from the ground up, we're going to update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match player comfort and expectations, and we are going to keep it linear like the original games, not make it open world."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Splinter Cell #Ubisoft
first published: Dec 16, 2021 11:10 am

