Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber names Vidhya Duthaluru as Global Engineering Head for Customer Care platform

Duthaluru will lead teams in Uber's Bay Area and Bengaluru tech centres to improve customer support experiences and feedback mechanisms for users worldwide, including riders, drivers, eaters, delivery persons, and restaurants.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ride-hailing major Uber on March 3 said it has appointed Vidhya Duthaluru as the global engineering head for its Customer Care platform. Based out of Bengaluru, Duthaluru will lead teams in Uber's Bay Area and Bengaluru tech centres to improve customer support experiences and feedback mechanisms for users worldwide, including riders, drivers, eaters, delivery persons, and restaurants, a statement said.

She joined Uber's Bengaluru tech centre in August 2018 to set up a team to build the customer care platform technology known as Customer Obsession team within Uber. From being a first employee and a leader of the team, she has scaled up the team at Uber Bengaluru to more than 70 employees currently, the statement said.

"She is now in charge of the entire Customer Obsession engineering team, including the teams at Uber's San Francisco and Palo Alto tech centres. This team has delivered several in-app support features through automation and developed tools for Uber's customer support executives," it added.

Vidhya has a strong track record of leading the Customer Obsession team in Bengaluru and delivering innovative and high impact functionality, Uber Senior Director Engineering Jennifer Anderson said.

He further added that providing an excellent customer experience is central to Uber's success.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Business #Technology #Uber

