Mar 28, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber driver takes a wrong turn and gets stuck on stairs, blames app's navigation system

None of the occupants of the car was reported to be injured

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An Uber driver ferrying two passengers took a wrong turn and got stuck on a pedestrian staircase in San Francisco on Monday. The car had to be towed away with the help of a towing vehicle after more than half-an-hour of efforts.

The incident happened outside a Safeway in the city’s Upper Market area when the driver accidentally drove his car down the stairs leading out of a parking lot at a grocery store.

The incident which was first reported by a local news channel was later confirmed by Uber. The company said to MarketWatch that the trip was an Uber Pool and the driver was on the way to pick up the third passenger.

Reportedly, none of the occupants of the car was injured. MarketWatch reported that the company has gotten in touch with the parties involved and is investigating the incident.

related news

As per the driver, it was the fault of Uber’s navigation system which suggested him to take the turn.

Incidentally, this is not the first time a car has gotten stuck at a staircase. The Examiner reporter Joe Fitz Rodriguez posted a tweet which said a taxi had also got stuck on the stairway a while back. 

Lately, Uber has been involved in a series of bad news. Last week, there was an accident involving Uber’s self-driving car which struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona.

