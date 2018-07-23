Uber and Lyft driver suspended after live-streaming 700 rides on Twitch

In St.Louis, US, a driver working for Uber and Lyft was suspended by both the ride-sharing service companies after he reportedly streamed 700 Uber and Lyft rides to Twitch. The rides were shared on the live streaming video platform without the passengers' consent.

As reported by CNET quoting a news from St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jason Gargac, hailing from Florissant, Missouri, had been working for Uber and Lyft since March this year, and since then, has been live-streaming most of his rides. The number as high as 700 for Uber alone on his Twitch channel by the alias "JustSmurf," is a shocking figure. In the streams, one can see the passengers entering his car, and being recorded by a front-facing camera. Gargac installed and attached the camera to his windshield.

Apparently, Twitch is not new to streaming passenger pick-ups as the trend seems to picking up on a certain section called "In Real Life" on the platform. The section is famous for people live streaming daily activities and chores like a supermarket visit, fitness regimes, cooking sessions, going for walks, and more. The state of Missouri allows recording conversations under a one-party consent law, so if one of the partners in a conversation can legally record it, as Gargac is in his live stream. However, Gargac told St Louis Post-Dispatch that his streams are different as compared to other streams, as he did not see the passengers’ permission, claiming that it resulted in a "fake" experience.

Post these accusations and his suspension, on Saturday, Gargac tweeted that "transparency is always key" and to “calm everyone down”, he has removed the videos from his Twitch channel.

Gargac's Twitch is no more active, however Twitch, refusing to be responsible of doing so, said that it had no clue as to why the channel is no longer online.