U.S. Bank hires Dr. Tanushree Luke as Head of Artificial Intelligence

U.S. Bank has hired technology leader Dr. Tanushree Luke to lead Artificial Intelligence (AI) efforts at the company. In this role, she will drive the continued development of the AI practice within the U.S. Bank Innovation group and AI strategies across the enterprise.

Dr. Luke’s career has spanned multiple industries and sectors.

She joins U.S. Bank from Capital One, where she served as the Head of Predictive AI and Machine Learning for Capital One’s Conversational AI Platform/Eno. Prior to that, Dr. Luke was the Chief Data Scientist at BitVoyant and was also previously a Technical Lead for the Department of Defense/DARPA Network Defense Program. She has also held leadership roles at companies supporting the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Energy. In addition, Dr. Luke’s research background includes lead roles at George Mason University, Harvard Medical School and the University of Notre Dame.