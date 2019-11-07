App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

U.S. Bank hires Dr. Tanushree Luke as Head of Artificial Intelligence

She joins U.S. Bank from Capital One.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

U.S. Bank has hired technology leader Dr. Tanushree Luke to lead Artificial Intelligence (AI) efforts at the company. In this role, she will drive the continued development of the AI practice within the U.S. Bank Innovation group and AI strategies across the enterprise.

Dr. Luke’s career has spanned multiple industries and sectors.

She joins U.S. Bank from Capital One, where she served as the Head of Predictive AI and Machine Learning for Capital One’s Conversational AI Platform/Eno. Prior to that, Dr. Luke was the Chief Data Scientist at BitVoyant and was also previously a Technical Lead for the Department of Defense/DARPA Network Defense Program. She has also held leadership roles at companies supporting the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Energy. In addition, Dr. Luke’s research background includes lead roles at George Mason University, Harvard Medical School and the University of Notre Dame.

Dr. Luke’s focus will be on overseeing AI through strategic product development, product innovation and strategy efforts at U.S. Bank – those that will come to market in both the near and long term.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.