TWS earbuds shipments see massive 723% YoY growth in Q3 2020, boAt leads the way: Report

True wireless earbuds have seen a major spike in shipments in India during the period of July 1 to September 30. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the true wireless stereo (TWS) market grew by a whopping 723 percent over the previous year.

According to research firm Counterpoint, TWS shipments soared to their highest levels during the third quarter. India-based brand boAt Audio took the number one spot, amassing 18 percent of the market share. Xiaomi came in a close second with 16 percent market share, followed by Realme (12 percent). JBL and Apple rounded out the top five with 8 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

Research Associate Anam Padha said, “Inventory build-up prior to the festive season, along with a good number of new launches and entry of new players like OnePlus, Vivo and Infinix, drove this substantial TWS growth. Besides, work-from-home and study-from-home due to the COVID-19 pandemic continued to boost demand.”

Xiaomi’s affordable Redmi Earbuds 2C were the best-selling pair of TWS earphones in India in the third quarter of 2020. The boAt’s Airdopes 441 was the second best-selling TWS earbuds, followed by the Realme Buds Q and Buds Air Neo. Apple’s second-gen AirPods were the fifth best-selling pair or earbuds.

Discussing the ASP for TWS, research analyst Shilpi Jain said, “India TWS ASP increased for the first time since 2019, largely due to the increase in Apple AirPods shipments and new launches in higher price tiers. Apple’s decision to not include wired EarPods with its new iPhone 12 series evidently helped it to increase the demand for AirPods.”

Additionally, the report also suggested that the unprecedented number of people working and studying from home was the biggest factor in the increased demand for TWS earphones.