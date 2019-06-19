Two new models of the Nintendo Switch have reportedly entered production

Nintendo had a pretty strong showing at E3 2019, announcing several games for the Switch console. But the biggest disappointment at E3 was the lack of a console from all the big three – Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft. However, that’s about to change.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo is reportedly working on two new Switch consoles. The report claims that the new consoles have already entered the production stage. It would seem that one of the bestselling handheld consoles is about to get a big upgrade.

One of the new Switch models will reportedly feature a similar design to the original handheld console with improved internal components. Despite the new upgrades, the Switch won’t be as powerful as the PlayStation 4 Pro or the Xbox One X.

The report also claims the console will be upgraded with the same logic as the New Nintendo 3DS models. On the other hand, the second model of the Switch will sport a lower configuration and will likely be less expensive.

The report also claims that Nintendo will face some difficulties in the production of the new models due to the proposed 25-percent import tax the Trump administration will levy on electronics made in China. Nintendo will also move some of its production to Southeast Asia.

The shift in production will lead to higher prices for the video game consoles manufactured in China, which includes the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. However, Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft will reportedly absorb the additional cost themselves, even though this would impact profits from console sales.