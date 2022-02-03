MARKET NEWS

    Two more members from Google's Ethical AI research group leave to join Timnit Gebru's DAIR

    Gebru, who left Google over a research paper that the company deemed unfit to publish, founded DAIR institute in December last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    Timnit Gebru. (Image Courtesy- Getty Images via AFP/Kimberly White)

    Researcher Alex Hanna and engineer Dylan Baker have left Google's Ethical AI research group, to join Timnit Gebru's Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR).

    Gebru founded the non-profit research institute in 2021 after a falling-out with Google. The two parties could not see eye to eye on a research paper, which Google deemed not fit for publication.

    Also Read: Google ethical AI co-lead Timnit Gebru launches own research project

    The researcher claims that she was fired from Google, but the company maintains she resigned. Following Gebru's removal, several researchers from the team left Google in protest and the search and hardware giant fired Margaret Mitchell, the other lead in the research group.

    Gebru then started the non-profit organisation in December last year. Hanna penned a post on Medium where she said that "tech had whiteness problem," and said Google wasn't just a white organisation but a "white tech organisation."

    Hanna opined that large tech corporations like Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and others will continue to defend, "whiteness through the "interrelated practices, processes, actions and meanings", the techniques of reproducing the organization. In this case, that means defending their policies of recruitment, hierarchization, and monetization."

    Also Read: Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, diversity grows

    Baker, in his Medium post, wrote that he was leaving Google, "with ethical concerns in mind," and said that the company values, "ravenous, short-sighted consumption and growth at any cost."

    He said that Google will continue, "to isolate, silence, and divide workers who speak up about critical issues in the future of technology; they’ll continue to consolidate power and evade responsibility."
