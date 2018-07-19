App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter's verification process on hold to prioritise election integrity

The decision to halt the process came after the social media giant was criticized for verifying the account of Jason Keller, who allegedly organized a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter has halted update of its verification policy to prioritise election integrity.

Twitter’s head of product Kayvon Beykpour tweeted that their top priority was election integrity.

Last November, the company had halted account verification process as verifying the authenticity of an account was being perceived as endorsement. Twitter had decided to stop until they fix a specific policy.

The decision to halt the process came after the social media giant was criticized for verifying the account of Jason Keller, who allegedly organized a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

related news

Beykpour said despite the halt, they still verify accounts ‘when we think it serves public conversation & is in line with our policy’. He added that process is opaque and inconsistent.

In an email to the Health leadership team, he said his team doesn’t have the bandwidth to currently take on this process and they are already doing too many things.

“We think we can be in a place after four weeks to contemplate a more holistic plan for verification,” he said in the email.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 08:09 am

tags #Technology #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.