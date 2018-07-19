Twitter's verification process on hold to prioritise election integrity

Twitter has halted update of its verification policy to prioritise election integrity.



We've heard some questions recently about the status of Verification on Twitter, so wanted to address directly. Updating our verification program isn’t a top priority for us right now (election integrity is). Here’s some history & context, and how we plan to put it on our roadmap

— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) July 17, 2018

Twitter’s head of product Kayvon Beykpour tweeted that their top priority was election integrity.

Last November, the company had halted account verification process as verifying the authenticity of an account was being perceived as endorsement. Twitter had decided to stop until they fix a specific policy.

The decision to halt the process came after the social media giant was criticized for verifying the account of Jason Keller, who allegedly organized a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Beykpour said despite the halt, they still verify accounts ‘when we think it serves public conversation & is in line with our policy’. He added that process is opaque and inconsistent.

In an email to the Health leadership team, he said his team doesn’t have the bandwidth to currently take on this process and they are already doing too many things.

“We think we can be in a place after four weeks to contemplate a more holistic plan for verification,” he said in the email.