Twitter's Super Follow system may run into a problem with Apple's App Store

Apple restricts apps on the store to 10,000 in-app digital goods.

September 03, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
Each Super Follow is sold as a separate in-app good and Apple has a limit on that

Each Super Follow is sold as a separate in-app good and Apple has a limit on that


Twitter rolled out Super Follows to its creators recently. It allows people in the US and Canada to pay money to certain creators within the US and follow them for subscription-only content.

There are different tiers to a Super Follow and users will be charged through the in-app payment systems once they decide to subscribe.

The problem is the way Twitter has monetised this offering on Apple's App Store will make it run into an unavoidable problem very soon.

As app researcher Jane Manchun Wong noted online, each Super Follow tier is presented as a separate digital in-app purchase on the App Store.

Because the App Store isn't designed to show all of the in-app purchases an app can offer, it only shows a list of 10 options. Another problem is that Apple only allows for 10,000 in-app goods to be listed per developer account which is another bottleneck if Twitter follows this way of doing things.

Twitter told The Verge that it organised Super Follow subscriptions this way to make it easier to manage them in Apple's ecosystem.

“As always, we’ll listen to feedback and iterate as needed as we roll out Super Follows more broadly,” said the spokesperson for the company.

Other services like Twitch have gotten around this problem by offering tokens that can be purchased in the app store and offered to creators, similar to how in-game currencies work in mobile games.
