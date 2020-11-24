PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter to warn users when they 'Like' flagged Tweets

The new feature aims at reducing the spread of false claims about the US Election and the voting process.

Moneycontrol News

Twitter is adding a new feature to crackdown on fake news and misinformation through another warning message. The new feature aims at reducing the spread of false claims about the US Election and the voting process.

Users will start seeing a warning when they try to ‘Like’ a tweet that has been marked with potentially misleading information. Twitter users currently see a warning message when they attempt to retweet a tweet that is labelled as potentially misleading.

Twitter mentions that its prompts have been instrumental in curbing Quote tweets of misleading information by 29 percent. However, it hasn’t mentioned if it has helped reduce unquoted retweets. Twitter aims to use these prompts to reduce the amount of potentially dangerous tweets and news about COVID-19 amid a surge in cases around the world.

Twitter

The policy states; “We recognize that sometimes it may be in the public interest to allow people to view Tweets that would otherwise be taken down. We consider content to be in the public interest if it directly contributes to understanding or discussion of a matter of public concern.”
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 02:11 pm

