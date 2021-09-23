MARKET NEWS

Twitter to soon fix the disappearing tweets bug

The company said it will roll out updates over the next few months

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
A lot of users have complained about tweets disappearing while reading them

Twitter is going to start rolling out several updates over the next few months and has said that it will fix the disappearing tweets problem users have experienced.

A lot of people have complained lately about tweets disappearing while they are being read. This would happen if someone replies to a tweet that you were reading, causing the app to refresh. This would send the tweet to the top of the conversation depending on how active that particular thread is, thereby making it disappear from your view.

The company has said that it has several updates and changes in the works that will make this process smoother and stop tweets from disappearing while you are reading them. The catch is its going to take them a couple of months to make these changes, so you still have to wait for the problem to get fixed.

In other news, Twitter's legal troubles from a 2016 class action lawsuit may finally be coming to an end. The company was sued over allegedly misleading shareholder's and investors about daily engagement and viewership numbers.

Twitter said that it would pay $809.5 million dollars to settle the dispute while both the company and the defendants continue to deny the allegations.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #microblogging #social media #Twitter
first published: Sep 23, 2021 07:11 pm

