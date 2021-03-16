English
Twitter to introduce physical security key-only 2FA feature soon

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 07:04 PM IST
Twitter is soon going to allow people currently using two-factor authentication to use only Security Keys for verification without any other means of authentication turned on, reported The Verge.

Currently, physical security keys are considered the safest form of verification. Software authenticators like Google Authenticator are safer than SMS verification but still require users to input a security code. A code which could be intercepted by a third-party.

Physical security keys connect to your device using the USB port or wirelessly through Bluetooth. These keys then securely verify your identity without the need for the user to type in anything. A lot of corporates use this feature to secure their work in office. As an added bonus, your identity is verified without the need to give additional information to any service such as phone number or email address.

Speaking with The Verge, A Twitter spokesperson said that the company currently does not have a timeline as to when the new feature would be introduced. Twitter also confirmed that users would be able to log in with multiple security keys tied to one account on both mobile and web.

Twitter rolled out two-factor authentication support in late 2019 and then updated it to support physical security keys late last year.
