Twitter to allow users to select text from a tweet on Android

Twitter is working on a feature that will allow Android users to select text from a tweet.

First discovered by security researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the feature which has been available to iOS users for a while now, will finally be making its way to Android.

While not officially available, Android users did find ways to bypass the limitation by using the built-in Overview feature, that allows them to select text from any screen. Android expert Mishaal Rahman pointed out that while the feature exists, it isn't available to all Android users.

Twitter has been rapidly adding new features to the platform for the last couple of years. In 2021, it added Birdwatch, an initiative that allows users to tag misleading tweets, added voice notes, support for 4K image uploads, introduced Spaces, its rival to Clubhouse, and launched a new subscription service called Twitter Blue, among others.

In 2022, the platform has been busier than ever, testing a new composer bar, improvements to Communities that allow users to easily share them with others, reaction videos for a tweet and the ability to search for a chat or conversation within direct messages.