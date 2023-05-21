Twitter to add pic-in-pic mode, 15-second back and forward buttons for videos: Elon Musk

The new features will be introduced next week, Musk said (Representational Image)

Billionaire Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter last year and has since attempted to transform it, said the microblogging platform will feature a picture-in-picture mode, along with 15-second back and forward buttons for videos from next week.

Musk revealed the plan while responding to a Twitter user, who requested him to introduce the picture-in-picture mode along with the back and forward push buttons for videos. "Coming next week," he replied.

The picture-in-picture mode allows users to watch a video in a minimised frame, while continuing to scroll. The feature is already available on YouTube and WhatsApp.



@elonmusk please add 15 second forward and back seek buttons while watching

— Jesse Daugherty (@jtdaugh) May 20, 2023

Musk's reply evoked a positive response from an array of users. "Thanks. Exactly this feature is one I too want and thought was lacking," one of them said.

“Awesome! pic in pic allows for video monetization without actually embedding ads in the video as it lets users see ads while they scroll Twitter! (sic)," another added.

Musk, who also owns Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company, had bought Twitter in October last year for $44 billion. Since then, he has introduced a couple of new features, including Twitter Blue that allows users to get their accounts verified in lieu of a monthly fee of $8.

In April, Twitter rolled out Subscriptions -- a feature that allows content creators to charge people for providing access to exclusive tweets across text, images and long-form videos, special badges and subscriber-only live audio sessions through Twitter Spaces.

These moves come as Twitter looks to ramp up its revenue, which dropped by 89 percent in the aftermath of Musk's takeover.

Last month, Musk claimed that most of the advertisers who had left the platform after the acquisition have either come back or said they are coming back, apart from a few exceptions. He also touted increased usage and decent growth on the platform in the past few months, without disclosing any specifics.