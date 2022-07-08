English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Twitter testing CoTweets to allow co-authored tweets

    CoTweets allows two accounts to collaborate on a tweet

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    Those who tweet together, stay together? Twitter wants to test it. Well, not really but the short-blogging platform has started testing a new feature that will let two accounts collaborate on a single tweet. The feature called "CoTweets" is in limited testing in the US, Canada and South Korea.

    Speaking to TechCrunch, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed the test, and said that the company will run the test for a limited time to see how people use the feature. Eventually, it wants the feature to grow and reach a new audience, encouraging collaborations between various Twitter accounts.

    The people that are part of the test will start seeing a new pop-up that invites them to "tweet together with CoTweets". Once you click on that, you will be taken to the tweet composer, where you can tag another account (person or company account) to share ownership of a tweet with you.

    A request will then be sent to the person or company you tagged and once they accept, a new CoTweet will be created that will tag both accounts as authors of the tweet. The requests can be sent to people you follow or public accounts. Only two accounts can appear at one time on a CoTweet header.

    If the person who accepted the request changes their mind, they can revoke their permission and the tweet will then be converted into a normal one, with the original author's name in the header.

    Close

    Related stories

    Twitter has said that it is running this test so that it can tweak and improve the feature before it is rolled out globally. It also said that by the end of the test, it might turn off the feature, and remove all CoTweets posted in the trial period.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #collaborative tweets #microblogging #social media #Twitter #Twitter CoTweet
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 04:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.