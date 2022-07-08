Twitter testing CoTweets to allow co-authored tweets

Representational image.

Those who tweet together, stay together? Twitter wants to test it. Well, not really but the short-blogging platform has started testing a new feature that will let two accounts collaborate on a single tweet. The feature called "CoTweets" is in limited testing in the US, Canada and South Korea.

Speaking to TechCrunch, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed the test, and said that the company will run the test for a limited time to see how people use the feature. Eventually, it wants the feature to grow and reach a new audience, encouraging collaborations between various Twitter accounts.

The people that are part of the test will start seeing a new pop-up that invites them to "tweet together with CoTweets". Once you click on that, you will be taken to the tweet composer, where you can tag another account (person or company account) to share ownership of a tweet with you.

A request will then be sent to the person or company you tagged and once they accept, a new CoTweet will be created that will tag both accounts as authors of the tweet. The requests can be sent to people you follow or public accounts. Only two accounts can appear at one time on a CoTweet header.

If the person who accepted the request changes their mind, they can revoke their permission and the tweet will then be converted into a normal one, with the original author's name in the header.

Twitter has said that it is running this test so that it can tweak and improve the feature before it is rolled out globally. It also said that by the end of the test, it might turn off the feature, and remove all CoTweets posted in the trial period.