Twitter stands to make millions from previously banned accounts: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

The report says that Twitter can "generate up to $19 million" from just 10 previously banned accounts

The report analyzed advertising activity from major brands including Apple, Amazon and NFL. CCDH found that their ads were often prominently displayed next to tweets from extremist influencers

A new report suggests that previously banned accounts, that were reinstated on the platform are worth "$19 million a year in advertising revenue".

Just 10 accounts that were reinstated by the social media and microblogging platform are set to generate massive advertising revenues in a year.

As reported by The Washington Post, the research conducted by Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a non-profit organization dedicated to countering online hate speech, says that Twitter willingly reinstated, "the accounts of self-professed Nazis, disinformation actors, misogynists and homophobes," because, "it’s highly profitable”.