Twitter stands to make millions from previously banned accounts: Report

A new report suggests that previously banned accounts, that were reinstated on the platform are worth "$19 million a year in advertising revenue".

Just 10 accounts that were reinstated by the social media and microblogging platform are set to generate massive advertising revenues in a year.

As reported by The Washington Post, the research conducted by Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a non-profit organization dedicated to countering online hate speech, says that Twitter willingly reinstated, "the accounts of self-professed Nazis, disinformation actors, misogynists and homophobes," because, "it’s highly profitable”.

Moneycontrol News