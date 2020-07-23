App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Twitter says hackers saw messages from 36 accounts, including Netherlands official

Twitter had previously confirmed that attackers had tweeted from 45 "verified" accounts, including those belonging to such well-known names such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates and former US Vice President Joe Biden.

Reuters

Twitter, on July 23, said that the hackers who breached its systems last week likely read the direct messages of 36 accounts, including one belonging to an elected official in the Netherlands.

In tweets from its support account and an updated blog post, Twitter said it had no indication that the private messages of any other elected officials were obtained.

Twitter previously said the attackers tweeted from 45 "verified" accounts, including those belonging to such well-known names as CEOs Elon Musk and Bill Gates and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Close

Asked by Reuters if the 36 accounts where messages might have been read included any verified accounts, Twitter said it would not answer.

related news

In general, someone with the ability to tweet from an account would also be able to read previously sent or received messages that had not been deleted.

That would make it likely that some of the most famous people in the world had private messages read by hackers still at large. The FBI is investigating the case from its San Francisco office.

Twitter previously said that the attackers downloaded mass data from eight accounts, none of them the verified accounts with blue checks that include famous people, officials and some in the media.

The downloading tool does not provide access to Twitter messages, a spokeswoman said.

For accounts they won access to, the company said the hackers would have been able to see phone numbers and email addresses but not previous passwords.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #Technology #Twitter #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.