Twitter rolls out Quote Tweets to help users find retweets with comments easily

Twitter has rolled out a new feature for all users that makes it easier for users to see retweets with comments. The feature, which is being called Quoted Tweets, was previously being tested on the Twitter iOS app.
Quoted Tweets is now available for all users and can be shared with text, photos, videos, and even GIFs.
The feature is essentially a rebranded version of “Retweets with comment”, making it easier to keep track of the comments made by other users who retweeted your tweet with a quote.
The new Twitter feature is rolling out to all users starting today. If you check a tweet and Quote Tweets does not appear as an option, check if you have the latest update to the Twitter app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Tweets about a Tweet add more to the conversation, so we’ve made them even easier to find.
Retweets with comments are now called Quote Tweets and they've joined the Tweet detail view. Tap into a Tweet, then tap "Quote Tweets" to see them all in one place. pic.twitter.com/kMqea6AC80— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 31, 2020