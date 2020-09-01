172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|twitter-rolls-out-quote-tweets-to-help-users-find-retweets-with-comments-easily-5781891.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter rolls out Quote Tweets to help users find retweets with comments easily

Quoted Tweets on Twitter is now available for all users and can be shared with text, photos, videos, and even GIFs.

Moneycontrol News

Twitter has rolled out a new feature for all users that makes it easier for users to see retweets with comments. The feature, which is being called Quoted Tweets, was previously being tested on the Twitter iOS app. 

Quoted Tweets is now available for all users and can be shared with text, photos, videos, and even GIFs.

The feature is essentially a rebranded version of “Retweets with comment”, making it easier to keep track of the comments made by other users who retweeted your tweet with a quote. 

To see the list of Quote Tweets, tap on the tweet, and then tap on ‘Quote Tweets’ to see them all in one place. Previously, if someone wanted to check quote tweets, they had to copy and paste the tweet URL in Twitter’s search bar, which would then list all the retweets with a comment to the tweet.

The new Twitter feature is rolling out to all users starting today. If you check a tweet and Quote Tweets does not appear as an option, check if you have the latest update to the Twitter app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. 
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 10:11 am

