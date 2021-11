Twitter rolls out update to fix disappearing tweets on web

You no longer need a specific number of followers to create Spaces.

Twitter recently released an update that will stop tweets from disappearing from your feed. The new fix is currently available on the web version of Twitter. The update comes after several users complained about tweets disappearing from view mid-way through reading them.



An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2021



Let’s talk about Tweets disappearing from view mid-read when the timeline seems to auto-refresh. We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it.

Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don't disappear. September 22, 2021

Twitter timelines were said to refresh automatically, resulting in the disappearance of tweets. However, the new update will let users decide when they want to load new tweets into the timeline of the web version of the microblogging platform.Twitter first acknowledged the issue with disappearing tweets in September 2021. The new fix has resolved the problem so that timelines will not automatically be refreshed on Twitter Web when you check new tweets.In the past, Twitter users who log in through the apps have also complained about disappearing tweets. Twitter will be rolling out fixes to address these issues sometime soon. Twitter is also working on several features for its platform, recently rolling out Spaces.