Twitter rolls out update to fix disappearing tweets on web

Twitter recently released an update that will stop tweets from disappearing from your feed. The new fix is currently available on the web version of Twitter. The update comes after several users complained about tweets disappearing from view mid-way through reading them.

An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top.

Let’s talk about Tweets disappearing from view mid-read when the timeline seems to auto-refresh. We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it.

Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don't disappear.