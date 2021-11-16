MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Twitter rolls out update to fix disappearing tweets on web

The update comes after several users complained about tweets disappearing from view mid-way through reading them.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
You no longer need a specific number of followers to create Spaces.

You no longer need a specific number of followers to create Spaces.


Twitter recently released an update that will stop tweets from disappearing from your feed. The new fix is currently available on the web version of Twitter. The update comes after several users complained about tweets disappearing from view mid-way through reading them.

Twitter timelines were said to refresh automatically, resulting in the disappearance of tweets. However, the new update will let users decide when they want to load new tweets into the timeline of the web version of the microblogging platform.

Twitter first acknowledged the issue with disappearing tweets in September 2021. The new fix has resolved the problem so that timelines will not automatically be refreshed on Twitter Web when you check new tweets.
In the past, Twitter users who log in through the apps have also complained about disappearing tweets. Twitter will be rolling out fixes to address these issues sometime soon. Twitter is also working on several features for its platform, recently rolling out Spaces.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Twitter
first published: Nov 16, 2021 03:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.