App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 10:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Twitter rolls out global 'hide replies' feature to give users more control

The feature, which has previously been tested in the United States, Canada and Japan, is part of Twitter's efforts to clean up abusive content and make the social media platform more user-friendly.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Twitter Inc is globally launching a feature for users to hide certain replies on their tweets, in order to give people more control over their conversations on the site, the company said on Thursday.

The feature, which has previously been tested in the United States, Canada and Japan, is part of Twitter's efforts to clean up abusive content and make the social media platform more user-friendly.

During testing, the company found that people mostly hid replies they found "irrelevant, off-topic or annoying," Suzanne Xie, director of product management at Twitter, said in a blog post on Thursday.

Close

Users will still be able to see and engage with hidden replies by pressing an icon that will appear on the tweets. Xie said in the blog post that some people did not want to hide replies due to fear of retaliation and said Twitter would continue to get feedback on the issue.

related news

Twitter will also check with users who use the feature whether they want to block the replier.

Xie said that while people were curious to see how public figures, such as politicians and journalists, would use the feature, those people were so far not hiding replies "very often."

She also said that Twitter would be looking at new controls, including options around who can reply to or see certain conversations, to see if those would lead to healthier discussions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 10:32 pm

tags #Business #Technology #Twitter #World News

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.