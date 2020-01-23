Twitter rolls out emoji reactions feature similar to Facebook, iMessage

Twitter has rolled out reactions for direct messages on its platform. The latest feature includes seven new reactions, most of it being similar to the ones found on Facebook and Apple’s iMessage. With reactions, Twitter expects users to ‘say more’.



sliding into your DMs like — Twitter (@Twitter) January 22, 2020

The seven emoji reactions can be found in direct messages on the Twitter web, iOS, and Android apps. To add an emoji reaction, hover over the message and click/tap on the heart button which Twitter calls a ‘reaction button’. You can also double-tap on the message and select an emoji reaction after the pop-up.

Once you send an emoji reaction, the receiver will get a notification about the same. You can also undo the emoji reaction by tapping on it. A new pop-up window that loads at the bottom will allow you to ‘undo’ the reaction. Twitter first started testing these emoji reactions last year. The seven emojis — 'Like', 'Dislike', 'Laugh', 'Wow', 'Sad', 'Love', and ‘Fire’— make it easier for one to acknowledge a message without typing and sending a full reply.