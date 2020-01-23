App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter rolls out emoji reactions feature similar to Facebook, iMessage

The seven emoji reactions can be found in direct messages on the Twitter web, iOS, and Android apps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter has rolled out reactions for direct messages on its platform. The latest feature includes seven new reactions, most of it being similar to the ones found on Facebook and Apple’s iMessage. With reactions, Twitter expects users to ‘say more’.

The seven emoji reactions can be found in direct messages on the Twitter web, iOS, and Android apps. To add an emoji reaction, hover over the message and click/tap on the heart button which Twitter calls a ‘reaction button’. You can also double-tap on the message and select an emoji reaction after the pop-up.

Once you send an emoji reaction, the receiver will get a notification about the same. You can also undo the emoji reaction by tapping on it. A new pop-up window that loads at the bottom will allow you to ‘undo’ the reaction. Twitter first started testing these emoji reactions last year. The seven emojis — 'Like', 'Dislike', 'Laugh', 'Wow', 'Sad', 'Love', and ‘Fire’— make it easier for one to acknowledge a message without typing and sending a full reply.

Close
Older versions of the Twitter for iOS or Android app will see reactions displayed as text-based messages, says Twitter. In related news, Twitter has fixed a bug that caused its Android app to crash on launch.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Twitter

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.