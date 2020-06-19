Twitter rolls out a feature to search new lists and add them to your feed

Twitter has added a new feature to its ‘List’ that is designed to help users discover new lists and add them to their feeds. The company announced the new features on its microblogging site along with a small video on how to use the feature.



Add new voices and conversations to your Timeline using Lists.

You can now:

make a List

discover new Lists

follow a List

Tweet a List pic.twitter.com/7xhwMXRUWG — Twitter (@Twitter) June 18, 2020

The ‘Discover new lists’ section will now have a ‘Show more recommendations’ option that will allow Twitter users to look for more lists that they are interested in. Twitter is planning a staged rollout of this new feature to iOS and Android users.

The tweet by Twitter's official account has a short video that shows the iOS version of the app. There is an added ‘Show more recommendations' option in the ‘Discover new lists' section. This feature can be used to create new lists, follow a list, discover new lists, or tweet a list from recommendations by Twitter.

It allows users to find new lists from the recommendations by Twitter or alternatively search for a particular topic and get lists that way. Then, the user can follow that particular list if they so choose. You can also add lists to your feed and follow the list to get updates on a preferred topic.

