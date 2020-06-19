App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter rolls out a feature to search new lists and add them to your feed

The new feature seems to be rolled out for Android and iOS versions in stages


Twitter has added a new feature to its ‘List’ that is designed to help users discover new lists and add them to their feeds. The company announced the new features on its microblogging site along with a small video on how to use the feature.

The ‘Discover new lists’ section will now have a ‘Show more recommendations’ option that will allow Twitter users to look for more lists that they are interested in. Twitter is planning a staged rollout of this new feature to iOS and Android users.

The tweet by Twitter's official account has a short video that shows the iOS version of the app. There is an added ‘Show more recommendations' option in the ‘Discover new lists' section. This feature can be used to create new lists, follow a list, discover new lists, or tweet a list from recommendations by Twitter.

Close

It allows users to find new lists from the recommendations by Twitter or alternatively search for a particular topic and get lists that way. Then, the user can follow that particular list if they so choose. You can also add lists to your feed and follow the list to get updates on a preferred topic.

related news

The new feature will be rolled out on the Android and iOS versions of the Twitter app. Since we cannot see the feature yet, we believe it will be rolled out in stages. Social Media Today shared screenshots of the feature on Android.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:04 pm

tags #Twitter

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Final year/semester Maharashtra varsity exams cancelled: Uday Samant

Final year/semester Maharashtra varsity exams cancelled: Uday Samant

SC goes on vacation, will continue hearing urgent matters

SC goes on vacation, will continue hearing urgent matters

Delhi asks Centre to reconsider order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine

Delhi asks Centre to reconsider order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.