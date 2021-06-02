Twitter resumes verification application process for users looking to get the Blue Check

Representative image

Twitter has once again resumed its verification application process, allowing users to submitted applications to get their account the blue check badge. The process went on hold late last week just eight days after it was formally relaunched on May 20.



Requests are open! Sorry about that pause –– now you can get back to your quest for a blue badge.

— Twitter Verified (@verified) June 1, 2021

The verification program was halted over a week after its launch as the applications began to pile on. However, the social media platform said that it would resume the verification process, but it could take a “few days” or even “a few weeks” depending on the volume of applications received.Twitter’s new verification program will allow anyone to apply to get a blue checkmark, although users will have to meet some criteria. To get verified, your account must fit one of the six criteria: ‘Government’, ‘Companies, Brands, and Organisations’, ‘News Organisations and Journalists’, ‘Entertainment’, ‘Sports and Gaming’, and ‘Activists, Organisers, and other Influential Individuals’.