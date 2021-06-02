MARKET NEWS

Twitter resumes verification application process for users looking to get the Blue Check

The social media platform had paused the program on May 29 after reopening it on May 20.

Moneycontrol News
June 02, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
Representative image


Twitter has once again resumed its verification application process, allowing users to submitted applications to get their account the blue check badge. The process went on hold late last week just eight days after it was formally relaunched on May 20.

The verification program was halted over a week after its launch as the applications began to pile on. However, the social media platform said that it would resume the verification process, but it could take a “few days” or even “a few weeks” depending on the volume of applications received.
Twitter’s new verification program will allow anyone to apply to get a blue checkmark, although users will have to meet some criteria. To get verified, your account must fit one of the six criteria: ‘Government’, ‘Companies, Brands, and Organisations’, ‘News Organisations and Journalists’, ‘Entertainment’, ‘Sports and Gaming’, and ‘Activists, Organisers, and other Influential Individuals’.
first published: Jun 2, 2021 06:13 pm

