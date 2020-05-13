Twitter on iOS now lets you see retweets with comments all in one place

Twitter has rolled out a new feature that makes it easier for users to see quote tweets on the iOS app. The feature organises all the retweets with comments into a list.

Twitter allows users to share a tweet in two ways — retweet and retweet with a comment. While retweet is simply sharing a tweet without any quote, ‘Retweet with a comment’ lets users share their opinion in the form of text, photos, videos, GIFs, etc.



Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet.

Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y Close May 12, 2020

The new feature rolled out earlier today makes it easier to keep track of the comments made by other users who retweeted your tweet with a quote. To see the list of retweets with comments, tap on the tweet and then tap on ‘Retweets’. You will see retweets listed in two separate columns — ‘With comments’ and ‘Without comments’. As the column names suggest, tweets retweeted with comments will be listed under the ‘With comments’ column. Check the video below to see how it works.

Previously, if someone wanted to check quote tweets, they had to copy and paste the tweet URL in Twitter’s search bar, which would then list all the retweets with a comment to the tweet.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Currently, this feature has only been rolled out on the iOS app. We can expect Twitter to roll out the feature soon on its Android app.