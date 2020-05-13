App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter on iOS now lets you see retweets with comments all in one place

The new feature rolled out earlier today makes it easier to keep track of the comments made by other users who retweeted your tweet with a quote.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter has rolled out a new feature that makes it easier for users to see quote tweets on the iOS app. The feature organises all the retweets with comments into a list.

Twitter allows users to share a tweet in two ways — retweet and retweet with a comment. While retweet is simply sharing a tweet without any quote, ‘Retweet with a comment’ lets users share their opinion in the form of text, photos, videos, GIFs, etc.

The new feature rolled out earlier today makes it easier to keep track of the comments made by other users who retweeted your tweet with a quote. To see the list of retweets with comments, tap on the tweet and then tap on ‘Retweets’. You will see retweets listed in two separate columns — ‘With comments’ and ‘Without comments’. As the column names suggest, tweets retweeted with comments will be listed under the ‘With comments’ column. Check the video below to see how it works.

related news

Previously, if someone wanted to check quote tweets, they had to copy and paste the tweet URL in Twitter’s search bar, which would then list all the retweets with a comment to the tweet.

Currently, this feature has only been rolled out on the iOS app. We can expect Twitter to roll out the feature soon on its Android app.

First Published on May 13, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Twitter

