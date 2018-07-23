Twitter may be marking down accounts with controversial tweets in search suggestions

Twitter is reportedly not showing accounts of right leaning members on search suggestions according to Gizmodo. When a user types the name of a person, Twitter suggests accounts in a drop down bar, but now accounts of certain individuals aren’t being suggested.

A search for Mike Cernovich, a right leaning journalist, doesn’t suggest his verified account. Instead other accounts with the same name are suggested. Similar is the case for Laura Loomer, who was formerly a journalist with ProjectVeritas.



Hitler was great leader who single handedly

brought down colonial a power to dust and

liberated India from... http://t.co/shOpoZlPya

— Prashant Umrao (@ippatel) July 20, 2013

However, the same doesn’t seem to apply for Indian users. A search for the account of Prashant Patel Umrao, a self confessed Godse and Hitler admirer, gives the suggestion of his official account.

This doesn’t mean that Twitter user can’t search for such accounts, if a user hits the search button their accounts appear under the ‘People’ option.

In March, Twitter said in a blog that they will try to serve "healthy conversations" on the platform. The company stressed that many users who don’t necessarily violate their policies, but try to distort and detract from public conversation, will be pushed down in search results to reduce their visibility.