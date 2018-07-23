Twitter may be marking down accounts with controversial tweets in search suggestions

A search for Mike Cernovich, a right leaning journalist, doesn’t suggest his verified account. Instead other accounts with the same name are suggested. Similar is the case for Laura Loomer, who was formerly a journalist with ProjectVeritas.
Twitter is reportedly not showing accounts of right leaning members on search suggestions according to Gizmodo. When a user types the name of a person, Twitter suggests accounts in a drop down bar, but now accounts of certain individuals aren’t being suggested.
However, the same doesn't seem to apply for Indian users. A search for the account of Prashant Patel Umrao, a self confessed Godse and Hitler admirer, gives the suggestion of his official account.
Hitler was great leader who single handedly
brought down colonial a power to dust and
liberated India from... http://t.co/shOpoZlPya
— Prashant Umrao (@ippatel) July 20, 2013
This doesn’t mean that Twitter user can’t search for such accounts, if a user hits the search button their accounts appear under the ‘People’ option.