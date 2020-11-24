Twitter lookalike 'Swadeshi' social network Tooter launched

Indian-made alternatives to popular foreign apps have been gaining popularity. This trend was ever-so evident in the wake of the TikTok ban, forcing several indigenously developed alternatives to take its place. However, TikTok isn't the only social media platform with Indian options.

Now, a new app called Tooter has popped up on the Google Play Store. The social media platform is nearly identical to Twitter. Apart from the name, most of the interface is identical to Twitter. Users have the ability to 'Like', 'Comment', 'Repost', and 'Quote' a particular Toot (Post). Unlike Twitter, the character limits seem to be exceptionally high, allowing users to incorporate well-over 300 in a Toot.

The Play Store description of Tooter reads, "Tooter is a Swadeshi social network. You can create an account on Tooter and post short messages, called Toots which can contain text, pictures, videos etc. You can follow and be followed by other users. When users that you follow post Toots, these are visible on your timeline. You can get notifications when you are mentioned in a Toot; you received a reply to your Toot etc. You can control the events that send you notifications as well."

The company's website states that the reason for the app is to provide a 'Swadeshi' social network for Indians. Further stating that without an Indian social network "we are just a digital colony of the American Twitter India Company, no different than what we were under the British East India Company."

It also seems Tooter is following the same verification process as Twitter, with verified profiles marked by a blue tick. The platform featured profiles of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and other prominent political figures.

Additionally, Tooter's codebase is free and open-source and licensed under the GNU Affero General Public License version 3 (AGPL3). You can download the complete source code of Tooter from GitLab.

At the time of writing, Tooter had over a hundred installs on the Play Store, which is one of the reasons it has flown under the radar. There is also a 'Pro' version of the app, called 'TooterPro', which is priced at Rs 1,000 per year. However, there is little in terms of details as to what a 'Pro' membership entails. We recommend airing on the side of caution while using the app and suggest users not sign up for any paid subscription or provide personal details beyond a general 'email address'.