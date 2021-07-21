MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Twitter is updating TweetDeck with a fresh design

There will also be new column types added to the interface like Profile, Topics, Explore, Events and Bookmarks.

Moneycontrol News
July 21, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST
The new overhaul is in testing and is currently available to select users

The new overhaul is in testing and is currently available to select users


Twitter is rolling out a much-needed overhaul of the TweetDeck interface. It is currently in testing and is available only to select users.

The new interface will now resemble the way Twitter's interface works on web but will also be adding new features such as advanced search to help people find content faster, a new composer that allows you to create threads and media content on your tweets, and the company will also make improvements to the way Tweet scheduling works.

There will also be new column types added to the interface like Profile, Topics, Explore, Events and Bookmarks. Officially, Twitter is only testing the new interface with a few randomly selected accounts but there is a workaround that you can use to get in early. Reverse Engineer Jane Manchun Wong found a way to get in:

Given that the new interface is still in testing, you may want to hold off a bit till things stabilise.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #TweetDeck #Twitter
first published: Jul 21, 2021 06:54 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.