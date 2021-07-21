Twitter is updating TweetDeck with a fresh design

The new overhaul is in testing and is currently available to select users



We’re testing this preview with a small group of randomly-selected people in the United States, Canada, and Australia to start. If you’re eligible, you’ll see an invitation within TweetDeck to opt in.

— TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) July 20, 2021

Twitter is rolling out a much-needed overhaul of the TweetDeck interface. It is currently in testing and is available only to select users.

The new interface will now resemble the way Twitter's interface works on web but will also be adding new features such as advanced search to help people find content faster, a new composer that allows you to create threads and media content on your tweets, and the company will also make improvements to the way Tweet scheduling works.



// If you want to opt-out of the new TweetDeck Preview:

document.cookie = "tweetdeck_version=" July 20, 2021

There will also be new column types added to the interface like Profile, Topics, Explore, Events and Bookmarks. Officially, Twitter is only testing the new interface with a few randomly selected accounts but there is a workaround that you can use to get in early. Reverse Engineer Jane Manchun Wong found a way to get in:

Given that the new interface is still in testing, you may want to hold off a bit till things stabilise.